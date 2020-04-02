But that series, maybe you could define it as the greatest game ever, Game 5, and the most important game in Phillies history. I think that’s fair. But the series itself was just such an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish. The last four games all went extra innings. As we prepared for this, I was talking to Matt yesterday. I told him I think I shut off the TV or walked away like six times and just couldn’t even watch anymore because I couldn’t believe this game was falling apart. When it got to 5-2, I thought, ‘This is just done.’ I was a typical Phillies fan. … A lot of the Phillies people said we were going to win, but if you were a Phillies fan you absolutely didn’t think we were going to win because this is what they had done your entire lifetime. But it was such an incredible game for the fan base. I think you can see it in the postgame, how relieved that team was. It was not like they won the World Series, but it was like all that pressure just came off their back that they got there. … You could hear it in the clubhouse after that game.