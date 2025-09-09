Company offers ‘Phillies Karen’ $5,000 for stolen home run ball — with a twist — but dad says leave her alone

“Phillies Karen” has taken the world by storm. The unidentified Phillies fan went viral after stealing a Harrison Bader home run ball from former South Jersey resident Drew Feltwell who snagged it for his son Lincoln while celebrating his 10th birthday at the Phillies-Marlins game in Miami last Friday.

Since then, “Phillies Karen” has been the center of a Savannah Bananas skit titled ‘How the Grinch stole a Banana Ball’, failed internet searches to find the fan’s identity, and an ultimatum from a popular trading card retailer.

Blowout Cards announced they are offering the fan $5,000 for the ball — but with one caveat: autograph it and write “I’m sorry” on it. Once that’s completed, the company will give the ball back to Lincoln.

“Our offer is official and the offer is firm,” Blowout Cards posted on its website.

Despite the controversy surrounding ‘Phillies Karen,’ Feltwell wants fans to leave the woman alone.

“Please don’t do anything to that lady,’’ Feltwell told USA TODAY Sports on Monday. “Leave it alone. You know, somebody knows her and can talk to her, that’s different. But God, I don’t want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good.’’

However, Lincoln didn’t go home empty-handed. After the game, he was invited into the locker room and met Bader, who gave the boy a signed baseball bat.

“[Getting the bat] was really, really exciting,” said Lincoln on Good Morning America. “I would have still liked that home run ball to put in my room but everything else, it’s all just as good in the end.”

Lincoln may still have that opportunity if “Phillies Karen” accepts Blowout Cards’ offer.