Reports: Phillies lose out on Bo Bichette, who agrees to three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets

The Phillies met with Bo Bichette virtually earlier this week, but instead of landing the two-time All-Star, they will now have to contend with him in the National League East.

Less than 24 hours after losing out to the Dodgers on the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the Mets made a quick pivot and agreed to terms with Bichette, per multiple reports. The deal is for three years and $126 million, first reported by The Athletic. It contains no deferrals and opt-outs after the first and second years.

Bichette spent the first six years of his career with the Blue Jays as a shortstop. A right-handed contact hitter, Bichette posted a .311 batting average in 2025, second in the American League behind Aaron Judge. He injured his knee in September but returned for Toronto’s lineup in the World Series, playing second base for the first time in his major league career.

The Mets have an established shortstop in Francisco Lindor and traded for second baseman Marcus Semien earlier this offseason. Per multiple reports, Bichette is expected to play third base for the Mets, a position he has not played before.

The Phillies’ interest in Bichette had increased over the last few weeks with catcher J.T. Realmuto still unsigned. Bichette also has a close relationship with former Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly, who the Phillies hired in January.

Now, he heads to a divisional rival, while questions remain for the Phillies at catcher.