Source: Phillies agree to two-year, $22 million deal with reliever Brad Keller

For the first time in years, the Phillies aren’t scouring the offseason pitching markets in search of a closer.

But the bridge to Jhoan Duran does need fortification.

And so, shortly before lunch Wednesday, the Phillies came to a two-year, $22 million agreement with right-hander Brad Keller, a major-league source confirmed. The deal, first reported by FanSided and ESPN.com, is pending a physical and was not announced by the team.

It completes a yearlong career revival for the 30-year-old Keller, who was poised to pitch in Japan until a deal with the Chiba Lotte Marines fell through. He hooked on with the Cubs, made the team out of spring training as a nonroster invitee, and posted a 2.07 ERA and 0.962 WHIP in a team-leading 68 appearances.

Keller, who drew interest as both a reliever and starter, is expected to slot into a setup role for the Phillies. He will join a bullpen that includes right-hander Orion Kerkering and three lefties (José Alvarado, Matt Strahm, and Tanner Banks), in addition to Duran.

Once Keller’s contract is finalized, the Phillies will have roughly $306 million in 2026 payroll commitments, as calculated for the luxury tax. They continue to prioritize re-signing free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, a move that would push the payroll behind this year’s total of approximately $312 million.

The Phillies have explored trading one of the lefty relievers and allocating the salary to another area of the roster at a time when the free-agent market is flooded with relievers. Surely, there are low-cost, high-yield fliers — a 2026 version of Keller — out there among them.

Earlier in the week, though, Dombrowski expressed satisfaction with the state of the bullpen.

“We’ve got five solid guys out there that are veteran status,” Dombrowski said, not including Keller. “Sometimes you have to give some young guys an opportunity, too.”

Such as: The Phillies selected righty Zach McCambley in the Rule 5 draft last week. He must make the team out of camp or be offered back to the Marlins. They also acquired right-hander Yoniel Curet in a trade with the Rays. Hard-throwing right-hander Seth Johnson is out of minor-league options. Alex McFarlane, who finished last season in double A, was added to the 40-man roster in November.

But the Phillies needed a righty to help in the seventh and eighth innings. Manager Rob Thomson’s options last season included Jordan Romano, who flamed out with an 8.23 ERA and a finger injury that sidelined him for the final six weeks, and 40-year-old David Robertson, who signed in July after several months at home on his couch.

In turning now to Keller — rather than, say, Luke Weaver, who agreed to an identical two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets — the Phillies are betting that he’s more than a one-year wonder.

A starter early in his career with the Royals, Keller got released midway through the 2024 season by the 121-loss White Sox. Going into last winter, his career ERA was 4.34.

Keller made a full-time move to the bullpen with the Cubs and gained an average of 3.4 mph on his fastball. The jump from 93 mph to 97 mph also helped him better set up his off-speed pitches.

But rather than consolidating the five-pitch repertoire that he used as a starter, Keller kept throwing two sliders, a sinker, and a changeup. The changeup, in particular, was effective against left-handed batters.

Keller held opponents to a .182 average. He struck out 75 batters and walked 22 in 69⅔ innings. And he gained Cubs manager Craig Counsell’s trust, even closing out a 3-1 victory in Game 1 of the wild-card round series against the Padres.

Coincidentally, Keller was treated in October 2023 for venous thoracic outlet syndrome, the condition that befell Zack Wheeler last season. Wheeler has been working out several times per week at Citizens Bank Park and recently resumed throwing. The Phillies expect him to be ready early in the season.