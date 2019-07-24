DETROIT -- One day after he saved the Phillies' hide, Brad Miller will be hidden away on the injured list for at least 10 days.
Miller was sidelined Wednesday with what manager Gabe Kapler described as tightness in the right hip flexor. The Phillies reinstated Sean Rodriguez from the injured list, and the veteran utilityman will be available off the bench for a matinee series finale against the Detroit Tigers here at Comerica Park.
"We do not have long-term concerns here," Kapler said of Miller.
The move came about 12 hours after Miller made a game-saving throw from left field in the 14th inning of the Phillies' 3-2, 15-inning victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night.
With Nicholas Castellanos on second base as the game-winning run, the Tigers waved him home on a single to left field by pinch-hitter Brandon Dixon. Miller came up throwing and made an on-line peg to the plate, where catcher J.T. Realmuto applied the tag.
"Shoot, it was midnight or whatever. You've got to send him," Miller said. "Luckily it was hit directly at me, and luckily J.T. made a hell of a tag. That was really close. But yeah, that was fun."
The Phillies acquired Miller for cash on June 13. He’s 9-for-41 (.220) with a .333 on-base percentage and three home runs in 27 games.