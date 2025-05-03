Phillies activate Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list

Brandon Marsh was activated from the 10-day injured list on Saturday, the Phillies announced.

To clear space on the 26-man roster, outfielder Cal Stevenson has been optioned to Lehigh Valley. Marsh played six games on assignment with triple A Lehigh Valley, rehabbing a hamstring strain. He made five starts in center field and another as designated hitter, where he went 6-for-20 with one home run, and six RBI.

Prior to his injury, Marsh had been mired in a slump to start the season, going 0-for-29 in the month of April. He tweaked his knee while making a play in the outfield on April 16, which developed into the hamstring injury. He was placed on the 10-day injured list when it continued to linger.