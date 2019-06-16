ATLANTA -- Neither Jay Bruce nor J.T. Realmuto was in the Phillies' lineup Sunday for the series finale against the Braves. But neither is expected to have to spend time on the injured list either.
Bruce tried to play through tightness in his left hamstring for a few days before finally giving in the third inning Saturday night when he was unable to score from first base on Scott Kingery's double to the right-field corner. Bruce was available to pinch-hit Sunday, according to manager Gabe Kapler, and hopes to be able to play during this week's series in Washington.
"Just want to stay out in front of it, you know?" Bruce said. "I don't anticipate it being longer than a day or two."
Realmuto got hit squarely between the legs by a foul ball in the fifth inning Saturday night. He initially stayed in the game but departed after feeling nauseous. Barring an emergency, Realmuto wasn't expected to play Sunday, bringing an end to his streaks of 14 starts in a row behind the plate and 16 consecutive games played.
The Phillies were already planning to give their ironman catcher a rest on Monday or Tuesday in Washington. They are hopeful he will be ready to play within the next few days.
With reliever Pat Neshek returning from the injured list and lefty Cole Irvin getting called up to pitch in relief of spot-starting Vince Velasquez, the Phillies optioned relievers Edgar Garcia and Ranger Suarez to triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... Sunday marked a milestone for utility infielder Sean Rodriguez, who reached 10 years of major-league service time. The 34-year-old now qualifies for a full pension from Major League Baseball upon his retirement. ... Jake Arrieta (6-5, 4.31 ERA) will start Monday night against Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (5-5, 4.11).