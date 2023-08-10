Bryce Harper exits Phillies game against Nationals with back issues

Bryce Harper exited Thursday night’s game before the fifth inning with a mid-back spasm, according to the Phillies.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

With one out in the fourth inning, Harper tried to field a grounder that bounced off the first base bag and hit him in the face. The play was initially scored as an error but later changed to a hit for the Nationals’ Dominic Smith.

It was unclear whether Harper’s back issues were related to the play.

Harper was making his 12th start at first base, a position that he volunteered for this season after being cleared to play defense in his return from offseason surgery to reconstruct a right elbow ligament.

In 83 games, Harper is batting .293/.381/.428 with 21 doubles and seven homers. He’s regaining his power stroke lately, with two homers in his last six games.

Alec Bohm moved to first base to replace Harper, while Rodolfo Castro entered the game at third base.

This is a developing story.