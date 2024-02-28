Bryce Harper marks his five-year anniversary of joining the Phillies with a smooth spring debut

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Wednesday marked the five-year anniversary of Bryce Harper agreeing to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies, and remarkably, it took him those five years to have a full spring training with the team.

Harper stood in front of his locker on Wednesday afternoon and went through each year — from 2019, when he signed, to 2024 — and realized that between injuries, lockouts, and contract negotiations, he missed a big chunk of Grapefruit League games.

He thinks he’ll benefit from being in Clearwater for the full six weeks this year — specifically on defense. Harper made his spring training debut on Wednesday and looked like he hadn’t missed a beat. He went 1-for-3 — and is still finding his timing — but his swing felt good.

He also made some noteworthy defensive plays — a diving stop in the first inning and the start of a double play in the third — that he was happy with. He plans to continue to work with infield coach Bobby Dickerson this spring as he transitions to first base full-time.

“It was nice to jump right into the fire and get a couple pretty hot ones at you,” Harper said. “So, just got to keep going, keep working over there, and understand that I’ve got a long ways ahead of me. Keep working with Bobby each day. And understand what I need to do. I was actually more happy about the positional stuff, ball down the right-field line, where I need to be, didn’t get caught watching the game like I do so often, because I like watching guys make good plays.

“So, I think those are the moments that I still need to learn on. A ball in the gap, a ball down the line, like I said with [Nick Castellanos], make sure the guy touches first base. Understanding where I need to be. Those are the big moments I need to understand. I got caught up last year watching some plays and forgetting I’m the cutoff guy here, so just learning those kinds of things.”

Marsh injury update

Brandon Marsh took another step in his rehab from left knee arthroscopic debridement surgery on Tuesday, shagging balls in the outfield for the first time since he injured himself. Marsh said the next step will be to increase the intensity in his running program.

He also hit on the field on Wednesday morning.

“We’ll do some more agility work,” Marsh said. “We’re cranking the intensity up in the cage as well. Hoping to get some live at-bats, I don’t know when the exact date is, but I’m thinking here in the near future. Not tomorrow or the next day but in the near future. It’s very exciting.”

Marsh said he is still on track to play on opening day March 28. He is using the Phillies’ Trajekt Arc, a next-gen pitching machine, to help his eyes get up to speed, since he won’t have as many at-bats as he would in a normal spring training.

Sosa out of the lineup

Edmundo Sosa was scratched from the lineup with a left foot contusion prior to Wednesday’s game. The Phillies say he is day to day.

“We sent him over to get some extra at-bats at the player development complex and he took a ball off of the foot,” Thomson said of Sosa. “He’s fine. He told me could have played. But it’s just precaution. I would think for sure he’s going to be in there [Thursday].”

Extra bases

Recently acquired pitcher Max Castillo will start on Thursday against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., and reliever Kolby Allard will follow him. The Phillies have a split squad game on Friday, and Ranger Suárez will start on the road, against the Tigers in Lakeland, with Aaron Nola starting at home in Clearwater.