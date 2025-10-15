Phillies’ Bryce Harper is an NL Gold Glove finalist; Bryson Stott and Trea Turner snubbed

Nearing the start of baseball’s awards season, Bryce Harper is in line for a Gold Glove.

But two other Phillies infielders were notably snubbed.

Harper was named among three National League finalists at first base for the second year in a row, Rawlings announced Wednesday. His competition: the Braves’ Matt Olson and the Reds’ Spencer Steer.

» READ MORE: Phillies offseason preview: Futures of Schwarber, Realmuto, and time for a youth movement?

Results will be announced Nov. 2. The finalists and winners were determined by a vote of managers and coaches, who weren’t permitted to vote for their own players. Advanced defensive metrics were also used.

Neither Bryson Stott nor Trea Turner received nominations for the top defensive award, even though the metrics were favorable to both.

Stott, a two-time finalist, tied for third among NL second basemen in Statcast’s outs above average (seven) but was bypassed for Nico Hoerner (Cubs), Xavier Edwards (Marlins), and reigning Gold Glove winner Brice Turang (Brewers).

Turner rated among the most improved defenders at any position, tying for third among NL shortstops with 17 outs above average. He also was third in fielding run value (11), an all-encompassing measure of defensive performance.

But the voters selected Masyn Winn (Cardinals), Nick Allen (Braves), and outfielder-turned-shortstop Mookie Betts (Dodgers) as Gold Glove finalists. Winn and Allen were comparable to Turner in fielding run value and outs above average. Betts, in his first season at shortstop, was far behind (outs above average: five; fielding run value: three).

In assessing Turner’s improvement at shortstop, Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson said last month that people’s opinions aren’t easy to change.

“Larry Bowa says, ‘It takes one time to get a reputation. It takes a career to erase it.’ And that’s what Trea’s dealing with,” Dickerson said. “He’s got to change the reputation from not being a very good defender, which, in my opinion, he has.”