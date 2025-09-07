Bryce Harper pays tribute to his first manager in the majors, Davey Johnson

When Bryce Harper got called up to make his major league debut at Dodger Stadium on April 28, 2012, Davey Johnson was waiting for him in the visiting manager’s office.

“He loved young players, man,” Harper said.

Johnson died Friday at age 82, leaving a baseball legacy that included a 13-year major league playing career and 17 seasons as a manager. He played two seasons for the Phillies (1977-78) and famously steered the Mets to a World Series title in 1986.

To Harper, though, Johnson was a formative figure when he came to the majors as a 19-year-old in 2012.

“He enjoyed it every day,” Harper said of Johnson. “He enjoyed being around the guys and being in the manager’s office. His door was always open for players to come in and talk to him, and he was always teaching.”

Johnson batted .261 with 136 homers as an infielder for the Orioles, Braves, Phillies, and Cubs. He started at first base and delivered an RBI single for the Phillies in Game 1 of the 1977 NL Championship Series against the Dodgers.

As a manager, Johnson led the Mets, Reds, Orioles, Dodgers, and Nationals.

Harper described Johnson as “one of the better people I’ve ever been around.” He played for Johnson for two seasons, notably in 2012, when the Nationals won 98 games and Harper was named Rookie of the Year.

“He gave me the opportunity to be a big leaguer,” Harper said. “One of the funnier managers I’ve ever played for, and just a baseball guy, man. Definitely going to be missed in the baseball circle, and just an all-around great human.”