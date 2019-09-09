The Phillies finished the season 12-7 against the Mets, which is their most wins against the Mets since they went 12-6 in 2009. ... Sunday’s game (4 hours, 29 minutes) was the longest nine-inning game in Mets history and the second-longest in Phillies history, trailing last season’s 4 hour, 30 minute marathon in Pittsburgh. ... Aaron Nola will start Monday’s series opener with the Braves against right-hander Mike Foltynewicz. ... Jason Vargas, Zach Eflin, and Drew Smyly will start the final three games of the series against left-handers Max Fried and Dallas Keuchel, and right-hander Julio Teheran.