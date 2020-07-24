Buzzing around to check out some mid-summer props at some of the local sportsbooks. Here are some of the plays available at DraftKings, FanDuel, MGM and PointsBet. As always, there are geographical and other considerations, so check directly with the ‘books on the fine print.
FD: First Phillies player to homer. Bryce Harper is +250, Rhys Hoskins is +350. Though no current Phillies player has homered off Sandy Alcantara, Miami’s opening-day starter, Harper is 6 for 12 against him. Jean Segura, at +1300 to hit the club’s first homer of the season, is 4 for 7 off Alcantara with a double and three singles.
MGM: Has the over/under on Eagles wins at 9.5. The consensus Phillies’ win line is 31.5 with FanDuel (-106) giving the best odds on over and PointsBet and MGM (-110) the best on the under.
DK: Offering the Phillies at +100 to have more wins this season than the Mets and Indians, and Phillies -112 to have more wins than the Red Sox.
FD: Has set a line on Carson Wentz’s passing yards for the season at 3,899.5 with over/under odds at -112. DraftKings’ line is 3,900.5 yards at -110 for either side. Wentz had 4,039 yards last season, but durability and the shuffling along on the offensive line are concerning. Handle with care.
PB: Aaron Nola, 100+ strikeouts (50-1): There’s a reason this is a longshot. Nola had a career-best 229 strikeouts last season, but it took 34 starts. That’s 6.7 whiffs per start. He’d need 15 starts at that average, which means a four-man rotation. Also, 33 of those 229 strikeouts last season were against the opposing pitchers. The National League will use a DH this season.
DK: Harper to win NL MVP ranges from 18-1 at DraftKings to 13-1 at FanDuel. New Dodger Mookie Betts, who is around 6-1, is the favorite. Reminder that the last 10 NL MVPs never had won the award before. Betts, the AL MVP in 2018, would make it 11 in a row.
FD: Bryce Harper to lead the majors in home runs, 21-1. PointsBet has a prop of Harper to hit 20+ bombs at 10-1. Another play is to hit FanDuel with a chance at more than doubling the payout if Harper has enough to lead the majors. In case of tie in the FD play, dead-heat rules apply. Harper’s odds would be 10.5-1 if he’s tied with one player, 7-1 if he’s tied with two, and so forth.
PB: The Sixers will play eight regular-season games before the playoffs begin. Their over/under for wins is 5.5 with over paying +135 for every 100 bet, and under costing -170 for every 100 a bettor hopes to win.
DK: This isn’t local, but had to chuckle to see DraftKings offering odds on who the Patriots’ starting quarterback will be in Week 1. Cam Newton is the heavy favorite at -400, followed by Jarrett Stidham +300 and Brian Hoyer +3300. Tom Brady in a Bucs uniform must have been what it was like for grandpa to watch Willie Mays playing for the Mets.