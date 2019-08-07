“I try not to pay too much attention to that because I don’t think I’m where I want to be as a player yet,” he said. “I feel like there are still areas I can improve, so that’s what I’m focused on. I want to get better and solidify myself in that group. Even if I’m not the best catcher in baseball, I’m proud to be in the conversation about the top three to five in the league because there are some great catchers. Buster Posey and [Yadier] Molina, those guys have been doing it for a long time.”