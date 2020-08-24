Bryce Harper, who grew up in Las Vegas as a Los Angeles Lakers fan, played Sunday night with a Kobe Bryant jersey under his Phillies uniform in tribute to Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. Harper also customized his footwear, making his Under Armour “Harper 3” cleats look like a pair of Bryant’s Nike sneakers.
“I grew up watching somebody who was incredibly talented. He is special in what he does,” Harper told MLB.com in 2016 shortly before Bryant retired. “He was always striving to do the best every year he played. He always wanted to get better day in and day out. I took a lot from that. He has that attitude on and off the court. He’s a lot of fun to watch.”
Earlier on Sunday, Dodgers players wore Bryant jerseys before their game in Los Angeles and showed a video narrated by Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully. Dodger Stadium is 30 miles east of where Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a January helicopter crash. He was a frequent guest at Dodgers games and even announced the lineup before a 2018 World Series game.
“Today’s date -- August 23 -- is a very significant date in Los Angeles history,” Scully said. “Not for something that took place here but for the birth of a child in the city of Philadelphia on this date in 1978. His name was Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant. He may have been born in the city of Brotherly Love, but he would grow to love the City of Angels.”
On Saturday night, Harper celebrated his son Krew’s first birthday by wearing a pair of cleats inspired by Disney’s Incredibles movie and a T-shirt under his jersey. He homered Saturday night on the first swing he took in his cleats inspired by his son’s favorite movie.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Harper said. “Not being able to be there today and celebrate with him, that’s definitely tough. But we were able to celebrate last week and enjoy his first birthday a little bit early. It’s so cool to hit the homer in the first inning and run around the bases and go ‘Man, I actually did it for his birthday.’ Of course, he won’t have any clue that I did it or even remember, but he’s my little guy. I love him so much and I’m very happy to be able to be a father to him.”
The Phillies added three relievers from outside the organization on Friday, but they could soon be returning one of their own as Ranger Suarez is making progress at the team’s alternate training site in Allentown.
Suarez, who is working his way back from being on the COVID-19 injured list, has pitched in two intrasquad games in Allentown and could be ready to join the Phillies “after a couple more,” manager Joe Girardi said.
“Then we’ll sit down and dive in,” Girardi said.
David Robertson, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, is also in Allentown but is behind Suarez. Robertson completed a bullpen session on Saturday and threw against hitters who simply stood in the batter’s box but did not swing. Suarez, a left-hander, had a 3.14 ERA last season in 37 appearances and would be a boost for a struggling bullpen.
The Phillies will spend Monday’s off day in Washington as they prepare to open a three-game series against the Nationals on Tuesday. But players are instructed to stay in their hotels as much as possible during road trips and must report their whereabouts to a compliance officer. So how do they spend an off day in another city?
“We’re going to sit in our hotel room just like we did in Atlanta and just like we do everywhere else,” Girardi said. " I’ll try to work out, probably outside, I’ll go for a run or something. Socially distant. Order room service a couple times and do my work on Washington and that’s my day. That’s the life of baseball people during a pandemic, I guess.”
So no restaurants?
“I’m heartbroken over that,” Girardi said. “I tell people that my real passion is food. I love this game, but my real passion is food.”