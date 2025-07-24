Bryce Harper’s first inning home run vs. the Red Sox gives him 350 for his career

Bryce Harper joined the 350-club in style.

Kyle Schwarber started off the Phillies’ series finale against the Red Sox on Wednesday with a bang, launching his 34th home run of the year to right field. The very next pitch from Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito was a fastball straight down the middle to Harper, who crushed it 439 feet and 110.8 mph off the bat. Harper’s 350th career home run was both his longest and hardest hit of the season so far.

Harper became the eighth active player to reach the milestone.

The back-to-back homer barrage gave the Phillies an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott, back in the lineup after welcoming the birth of his second child, later joined the homer party, teeing off on Giolito with a solo shot in the third and fourth inning, respectively, to give the Phillies a 5-0 lead.