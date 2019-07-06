“We’re a young start-up, kind of more fashion-forward than most of the other hair product brands, and he’s kind of a natural representation of that,” said Matt Breen, chief executive officer of Blind Barber, which will open a Center City location this fall in the Hale Building and lists Harper as an investor. “His hair and his beard are trademarks for him. He gets it from the fashion side. In terms of what we represent and what he wants to push out to the public off the field, it was a natural fit that we really couldn’t find elsewhere.”