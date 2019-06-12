Bryce Harper is out of the Phillies lineup for the first time this season, as he will not start Wednesday night’s series finale against the Diamondbacks.
Harper started the first 67 games of the season. The Phillies will be off Thursday, which means Harper will get consecutive nights off.
Harper has a seven-game hitting streak and has a .928 OPS over his last 60 plate appearances. Manager Gabe Kapler said earlier this season that Harper could play all 162 games, so it would not be a surprise if Harper was used Wednesday night as a pinch hitter.
“There’s a very real chance that Bryce will play 162 games this year,” Kapler said in May. “If we discover he needs a blow at some point, it’s going to be something that he and I work on together.”
The Phillies also activated right-hander Edubray Ramos off the injured list and optioned left-hander Austin Davis to triple A. The Phillies now have six relievers on the IL.