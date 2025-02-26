Bryce Harper’s obsession with the Phillie Phanatic continues after he unveils new tattoo during spring training

Bryce Harper now has a permanent reminder of his love for the Phillie Phanatic. The eight-time All-Star and two-time National League MVP arrived at spring training with some new ink — a tattoo of the Phillies mascot riding an all-terrain vehicle — decorating his right arm.

Harper’s tattoo was done by Utah-based tattoo artist Hannah Matthews, who has collected quite the following on social media for her fine-line tattoos — gaining over 150,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Matthews wrote about her experience working with Harper on her social media pages.

“I’ll never know why I got this opportunity of a lifetime — but I could not be more grateful to Bryce for asking me to do this Phillies Phanatic piece! Lizzie McGuire really said it best … this is truly what dreams are made of,” Matthews wrote.

“Thank you for making my vision come true,” Harper responded.

But this isn’t the first time Harper has expressed his love for the Phillie Phanatic. Since the Phillies signed Harper in 2019, he has continued to pay homage to the mascot — whether it’s wearing Phanatic cleats, sporting a Phanatics headband, or swinging a Phanatics bat, Harper has done it all.

There’s a famous line from Drake’s song “Free Spirit” that says, “Tat my name on you, so I know it’s real.” Harper has taken that to the next level, getting an entire portrait of the Phanatic.

That’s how strong Harper’s love is for the Phillies mascot.