Source: Bryce Harper cleared to return, expected to be in Phillies lineup Tuesday

LOS ANGELES — When Bryce Harper walks into Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, it will be to play.

Harper emerged from a Monday morning doctor’s appointment in Los Angeles with clearance for game action as a designated hitter, a source confirmed. And so, 160 days after having a torn ligament in his right elbow reconstructed out of a tendon from his wrist — 2½ months before the initial “by the All-Star break” projection for his return — the superstar slugger and face of the Phillies will be back in the lineup without restrictions as a hitter.

Take a moment and think about that. Harper will come back from the elbow procedure — commonly known as Tommy John surgery — quicker than any major league player on record. The previous fastest recorded return to the major league level was Cardinals infielder Tony Womack, who got back in 182 days in 2004.

”It’s kind of insane to even think about going back at this point in the season just because it’s never happened, it’s never been like that before,” Harper told The Inquirer two weeks ago. “When we came out and talked about it, it was All-Star break. To be even thinking about before All-Star break is just cherry on the top.”

When Harper reported to spring training in Clearwater, Fla., on March 9, neither he nor the Phillies deviated from their initial timeline. As recently as two weeks ago, Harper pledged not to rush back and that returning safely rather than quickly was his mission.

But as the weeks went by, Harper’s elbow responded well to swinging a bat, first without contacting a ball, then off a tee and soft tosses, and finally in batting practice and against live pitching.

Two factors worked in Harper’s favor: First, he bats left-handed, so his right elbow is nondominant when he hits and incurs less strain when he swings. He also has the opportunity to return to a hitter-only role that didn’t exist when outfielders such as Carl Crawford (221 days), Luis Gonzalez (246 days), and even Jay Buhner (202 days) came back from Tommy John surgery.

”I’m sure, knowing the competitiveness that [Harper] has, he wants to be in the field. But that DH definitely helps,” Gonzalez said by phone in December. “You’re talking about a guy like Bryce Harper. This guy makes an impact just being in the lineup. His presence makes a huge difference.”

Harper has elected not to go on a minor league assignment. He has gotten roughly 50 at-bats against live pitching, including No. 3 starter Ranger Suárez, who is coming back from an elbow injury.

”It’s going to be an adjustment for me,” Harper said recently. “I feel like I’m going to try to be as normal as possible, but we have to watch how I slide, we have to watch how I fatigue and come back from it. It’s a major surgery. It’s not a joke. I’m not trying to just be the fastest guy coming back. I want to be smart about it, too. I don’t want to be dumb.”

In 29 games without Harper, the 15-14 Phillies lead the league in hits (273) and rank second in batting average (.272) and fourth in slugging (.444) and OPS (.771). But they have scored only the seventh-most runs (126) in the National League.

