Bryce Harper still has stiffness in his wrist but could return to action Monday

ATLANTA — Bryce Harper reported “normal” stiffness in his right wrist Sunday, manager Rob Thomson said, after facing Phillies minor league pitchers Jack Dallas and Joel Kuhnel on the field Saturday.

Is a Monday return to the lineup out of the question?

“No,” Thomson said. “Not necessarily.”

Harper has been sidelined since June 7 with inflammation near the lunate bone at the top of his wrist. Although the discomfort hasn’t completely subsided, Harper said he’s “way farther ahead than I felt like I would be.”

Rookie infielder Otto Kemp likely will remain in the majors after Harper’s return, even though he will be limited to starting in left field against left-handed starting pitchers and coming off the bench.

“I really like his at-bats. I really do,” Thomson said. “He’s got really good aptitude. He adjusts very easily. I like a lot of things about him.”