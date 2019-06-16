“My dad always said, ‘If you’re going to do something, then we want you to do it with your full heart, and if you’re not going to do it with your full heart, then don’t do it. If you don’t want to be out there and you don’t want to grind and don’t want to work, then don’t do it. Do something that you really want to put your whole effort towards. If you’re going to do that, we’re going to support you and we’ll find a way to do stuff and make things happen for you.’ ”