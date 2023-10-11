Bryce Harper arrives for Game 3 with Coach Prime shirt. Is he sending the Braves a message?

Was there a message behind the shirt that Bryce Harper wore Wednesday afternoon as he walked into Citizens Bank Park? Maybe.

Harper, a diehard Ohio State fan, wore a Deion Sanders “Coach Prime” tee before Game 3 of the National League Division Series against Atlanta while Nick Castellanos sported a Coach Prime Colorado Buffaloes hoodie.

And the Phillies’ social media team captioned the post as “They done messed around.” Hmm.

Sanders told his University of Colorado football team last month that “It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it personal” after Colorado State’s head coach criticized Sanders and his program. Coach Prime’s squad went on to win by eight in double OT.

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia was reportedly mocking Harper in the clubhouse after Game 2 ended with Harper being caught in a double play started by the center fielder. Fox Sports said Arcia “cackled emphatically about Harper’s misfortune, bellowing “ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper,” repeatedly as reporters circled the room.”

Sounds like he made it personal.

”I don’t think anybody needs any motivation right now,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday. “But if that adds to our motivation, that’s great.”