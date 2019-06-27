Bryson Stott is ready to begin his professional baseball career.
The Phillies have come to terms with their first-round draft pick, who is at Citizens Bank Park Thursday for a news conference at noon. Stott toured the Phillies’ clubhouse this morning. He met several players and reunited with Bryce Harper, a family friend growing up in Las Vegas.
Stott, a shortstop from UNLV, signed for $3.9 million, according to a source, slightly below the recommended slot value of $4.04 million for the 14th overall pick in the draft.
The Phillies are hopeful that Stott can move quickly through the minor-league system in similar fashion to their two most recent first-round picks, also college position players.
Center fielder Adam Haseley reached the big leagues last month, two years after being selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Third baseman Alec Bohm was recently promoted to double-A Reading and could be in the majors by next season.
“We see Bryson as a very productive major leaguer who’s going to play very, very good defense, above-average defense, and is going to hit for average power,” Phillies amateur scouting director Johnny Almaraz said last month. “We think we have a shortstop here who’s going to hit between 15 and 20 home runs, hit for average, play the game, and be a high doubles hitter who’s going to hit in the top of the lineup somewhere.”