Shortstop Carlos Correa reportedly staying with Twins, agreeing to six-year deal

After agreeing to a contract with the Giants and the Mets this offseason — only to see those deals fall apart due to concerns with his physical — shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday afternoon, according to ESPN. The deal has vesting options for four additional years, according to The Athletic. It is pending a physical.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins ahead of the 2022 season but decided to opt out and hit free agency this offseason. According to several news outlets, Mets and Giants had concerns about Correa’s previous leg injury.

Correa’s original deals with the Mets and the Giants were for 12 and 13 years, respectively. A guaranteed six year deal — which could be expanded to seven or eight years, depending on the number of Correa’s plate appearances — seems far less risky.

Correa, 28, is a two-time All-Star with a .279 batting average in eight seasons with the Houiston Astros and the Twins.