No, Catholic Phillies fans can’t eat hot dogs on Good Friday just because it’s the home opener, Archdiocese says

Observant Catholic Phillies fans will have to buy the peanuts and Cracker Jacks but skip the hot dogs and cheesesteaks at Citizens Bank Park Friday, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has said.

Moved from Thursday to avoid a rainstorm-that-wasn’t, the Phillies’ home opener against the Cincinnati Reds now coincides with Good Friday — a pensive holy day before Easter marked for Catholics by somber reflection, fasting, and abstaining from meat.

And although the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and others loosened no-meat rules this year on St. Patrick’s Day, which fell on a Lenten Friday, no exception will be granted for the Phillies’ opener.

“As today is Good Friday, and particularly solemn day in the liturgical calendar, a consideration for dispensation would not be given,” a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said.

That appears to be true across much of the country, where more than half a dozen teams are also playing their first home games on Good Friday.

In Pittsburgh — where the Pirates are taking on the Chicago White Sox — the Catholic Diocese issued a statement advising its flock to steer clear of traditional ballpark franks despite the big game.

”For Catholics, Good Friday is unlike any other Friday of the year,” the statement said. “Fasting and abstinence is part of what we practice communally that day, out of respect, reverence, and deep gratitude for God’s sacrifice and love.”

And while the Pittsburgh church wished its Pirates well, it stressed that “we also need to hold to the priority importance of Good Friday.”

”It is an essential part of the most sacred time of year for all Christians. Nothing should take precedence.”

In Cleveland, where the Guardians are facing the Seattle Mariners, Catholic officials told the Washington Post they too would not make an exception for the Good Friday ballgame.

For those looking for a meat-free meal at the game, Citizens Bank Park this year has a variety of vegan offerings, including Green & Grains’ plant-based gyros, vegan hot dogs, and a “chicken parm” pesto panini. But Catholic Phillies fans thinking about turning to a Beyond Burger or another meaty-but-meatless substitute may want to think twice, as church officials have previously said consuming juicy plant-based burgers are “contrary to a mature approach to the season.”

Friday’s game also coincides with the weeklong Jewish holiday Passover, when many who observe steer clear of foods made with grains — meaning that beer, hamburger rolls, and hot dog buns may be off the menu for them this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.

The home opener also falls during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan — a time of spiritual discipline marked by fasting and abstaining from drinking liquids from sun up to sun down — and thus observant Muslim Phillies fans may just enjoy the breezy, rain-free day.