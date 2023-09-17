Charlie Manuel’s medical condition has improved, Phillies say

The Phillies said Sunday that former manager Charlie Manuel has made progress over the last 12 hours in his recovery from a stroke, according to Manuel’s wife, Missy.

She told the team that the 79-year-old Manuel’s doctors are encouraged. The team said Saturday that Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a procedure at a hospital in Florida.

“The Manuel family is very appreciative for every post on social media,” the club said Sunday in a news release. “Charlie feels the love from his Phillies family and fans. Missy believes the incredible support is aiding in his recovery.”

Manuel is the winningest manager in franchise history. He had a record of 780-636 over his nine seasons in Philadelphia and a record of 1,000-826 over his big league managing career. Manuel guided the Phillies to their first playoff series in 14 years in 2007, five consecutive division titles, two National League pennants, and its first World Series championship since 1980 in 2008.

He still works in the Phillies organization as a special adviser to the general manager, alongside Larry Bowa. Bowa and Manuel often can be found in Clearwater, Fla., during spring training, at one of the Phillies’ minor league affiliates, or with the big league club at Citizens Bank Park during the regular season.

Staff writer Alex Coffey contributed to this article.