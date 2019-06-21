It took a decade, but Mac finally got have his catch with Chase Utley.
The Phillies ended Utley’s retirement ceremony on Friday night by playing the clip of “Mac’s Love Letter to Chase” from a 2009 episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Utley then returend to the field and threw a first pitch to Philly native Rob Rob McElhenney, whose character wrote Utley the passionate letter.
The letter began with “Dear Chase, I feel like I can call you Chase because you and me are so alike. I’d like to meet you one day, it would be great to have a catch.” Utley replied to Mac’s letter in 2013 and the two finally linked up for a catch on Friday.
Utley, who is friends with McElhenney in Los Angeles, threw a perfect strike to McElhenney, who wore a “Mac” Phillies jersey.