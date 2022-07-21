Chris Newell’s baseball career will begin this weekend when he flies to Arizona, takes a physical at the Dodgers’ spring-training facility, and signs his first professional contract.

“Then just start going,” said Newell, who grew up in Newtown Square and starred at Malvern Prep before spending three seasons at the University of Virginia.

Moments like this — the start of a climb towards the major leagues after being selected Tuesday in the 13th round of the MLB draft — is what Newell dreamed of ever since he started playing at the Newtown-Edgemont Little League.

“Just hearing your name called is an awesome feeling and something that I’ve been looking forward to for such a long time,” Newell said. “For it to finally be able to happen is such an awesome feeling.”

As Newell begins his journey, he’ll also be thinking of two men who died in May and influenced him along the way.

His talent — Newell is a 6-foot-3 graceful center fielder with a powerful swing — is what got him drafted. But it was people like John Newell, his grandfather, and Joe Catania, a close family friend, who helped provide Newell with what he’ll need as he begins his climb.

» READ MORE: Love and baseball are the hallmarks of Chris Newell's journey

“It was super hard for me to see that I just lost two people who I really loved and cared for so quickly and so close together,” Newell said.

Newell was just about to play a Sunday afternoon game on May 1 against Virginia Tech when Catania’s son, Luke, texted him that his father died. In 2014, Joe Catania formed a team of adults with functional needs who played a weekly baseball game following major-league rules. Newell, ever since he was 13, was there every Sunday at Gable Park helping out. The league helped provide perspective just as Newell’s career was taking off.

He was able to return home for Catania’s funeral as it fell during a break in Virginia’s schedule. The trip home also gave him a chance to say goodbye to his grandfather, who was sick and would die a week later.

“That was God, honestly, talking to me,” Newell said of his ability to be home. “I kind of knew that that was going to be the last time that I was going to see him so I just tried to soak it all in and make sure that I got to say goodbye. It meant a lot to me that I was able to do that.”

John Newell was a longtime Little League coach at Newtown-Edgemont, passing on his love of baseball to his son, John, who raised Chris on the game. He was his grandson’s biggest fan.

“Baseball is a part of him,” Chris Newell said. “When I was younger and in high school and in my first few years of college, I was looking forward to that moment and sharing it with him. It’s just upsetting that he wasn’t able to be there but I know for sure that he was watching from up there and rooting for me. I know he’s going to be wearing Dodger blue for a while.”

Newell’s first call on Tuesday after being drafted by the Dodgers was to Jimmy and Luke Catania, Joe’s sons who play for the Angels. Chris Newell considers the brothers — who were both born with mild cases of microcephaly, a rare neurological condition that affects head size and brain development — two of his best friends.

Jimmy Catania is a catcher on Sunday nights while Luke plays shortstop.

“I FaceTimed them,” Newell said. “I told Luke that I was going to the Dodgers, and he just absolutely lost it. He was freaking out. He ran outside and grabbed Jimmy. We were talking on the phone for a while. I don’t think it mattered to them where I went, they would just be happy for me regardless.”

Newell thought he would get drafted earlier than the 13th round as he was prepared to be selected Monday on the second day of the draft. But it all worked out just fine as Newell believes the Dodgers can help him grow into a big leaguer.

He hit .258 this season for Virginia with a .854 OPS and 12 homers and knows there is room to improve as he struck out 66 times in 54 games.

“The biggest thing for me to clean up is to eliminate some swing and miss,” Newell said. “Learning how to handle the strike zone and know what pitches I can do damage with and knowing what pitches to lay off of. I think the Dodgers have any tool you could imagine for me to use so once I get there I’m going to make the most of my opportunity because it’s what I really want to do and what I’ve dreamed of doing since I was a little kid.”

Newell was readying for a series against Louisville when his dad called him that his grandfather had died. Chris Newell wanted to come home but his father told him to stay with his team. It was the final weekend of the regular season, the conference tournament was looming, and the draft was near.

Newell’s baseball journey — which reaches another stage this weekend — was gaining momentum. And the memories stayed with him of two men who helped push him.

“I know he was right. My grandfather — similar to Joe — wouldn’t have wanted me to come home and not play,” Newell said. “I just made sure that I was able to play that weekend because that’s what he would’ve wanted me to do and continue to do what I love. I was OK with it because I was able to go home and see him before and I think that’s probably a better last memory to have than having to see him at a funeral. I’m at peace with it and I’m happy that everything is coming into fruition. I know Joe and my grandpop are up there together watching me, wearing Dodger blue, and rooting for me the rest of my career.”