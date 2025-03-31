The bullpens at Citizens Bank Park have a new feature: protection from the elements — and taunting fans

The Phillies returned home to Citizens Bank Park on Monday to a revamped ballpark.

Some of the new features include an LED screen behind the backstop, a new LED ring around the suite level, an Xfinity logo above the batter’s eye in center field, and a glass fridge in the Phillies dugout. One of the biggest changes, however, is a new enclosed space in the bullpens.

Advertisement

The Phillies relievers had a chance to briefly check out their new digs during their stop in Philadelphia before they headed to Washington for opening weekend. But the bullpens were still under construction at the time, so Monday marked the first time experiencing the full extent of the changes.

» READ MORE: Bryson Stott says torpedo bats aren’t for him, but Rob Thomson is open to Phillies trying them

Tanner Banks thinks the new space will help stave off the elements, which is key for a position in which warmups are crucial.

“I thought about that last year, hot day games, or early in the year when it was cold, what’s the secret to staying warm without throwing 10 layers on?” Banks said. “So I think from a performance standpoint, and just overall, the feel of the bullpen will be a lot better.

“It’s hard to get warm when it’s 35, 40, even 45 degrees and windy, so that’ll be huge. Or stay cool. Those July day games are hot.”

The doors open up accordion-style, so their view of the field isn’t impeded. And on nice days, the entire space can stay open.

On the flip side, the visiting team now has a place to avoid taunts from fans.

“It was only fair,” Banks said.

» READ MORE: Phillies are set for their home opener at Citizens Bank Park, where cherished memories are made

Banks didn’t get much heckling as a visitor to Citizens Bank Park with the White Sox, due to the lack of divisional rivalry and their low place in the standings. But the away bullpen can be a hostile environment for teams like the Braves and Mets, with Phillies fans only a few feet above.

Rob Thomson expects visiting teams to keep the bullpen doors shut the entire year.

“That’s probably what I would do,” he said.

Turner update

Trea Turner was out of the starting lineup Sunday, marking the third consecutive game the shortstop has missed after experiencing a back spasm in Washington.

Turner, who thinks the back problem stemmed from a hip issue during the final few days of spring training, is feeling better and took ground balls on the field before the home opener. He also hit in the cages. Since the Phillies have an off day on Tuesday, that gives Turner extra time off his feet.

“Hopefully ready to go on Wednesday,” Thomson said.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto missed Sunday’s game with a bruised left foot, but was back in the lineup on Monday.

Extra bases

Ranger Suárez (lower back stiffness) has a bullpen session scheduled on Tuesday. ... Top prospect Andrew Painter will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday and will face live hitters on Friday. ... After Tuesday’s off day, Zack Wheeler (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is scheduled to start on Wednesday against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (0-0, 0.00).