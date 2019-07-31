The Phillies bolstered their outfield for the final two months of the season by acquiring Corey Dickerson, the reigning National League Gold Glove winner, in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The two teams have agreed on the trade, pending a review of medical records, according to a source.
Dickerson, whose trade to the Phillies was first reported by ESPN, is batting .317 with a .931 OPS this season in 43 games.
Against righthanders, Dickerson is hitting .333 with 4 home runs.
The lefthanded hitter has been slowed by a groin injury but returned to the lineup on Tuesday night.
The 30-year-old is a free agent after the season.
More to come.