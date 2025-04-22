Cristopher Sánchez leaves his start early vs. Mets with left forearm soreness

NEW YORK — Cristopher Sánchez was lifted from his start on Tuesday against the Mets after just two innings with left forearm soreness.

The left-hander will be evaluated further, the Phillies said.

Five days after striking out a career-high 12 batters against the Giants, Sánchez needed 58 pitches for six outs. He allowed two runs on four hits.

Pitching coach Caleb Cotham made two mound visits during Sánchez’s outing, and reliever Joe Ross took over in the third.

Sánchez saw diminished velocity across the board. His sinker sat at 94.7 mph, which is 1.2 slower than his average this season. His changeup, averaging 84.9 mph, was down 1.8 mph.