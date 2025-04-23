Cristopher Sánchez feels ‘normal’ day after exiting game with forearm tightness; no plans for MRI

NEW YORK — The Phillies feel like they may have dodged a bullet with Cristopher Sánchez’s left forearm.

Sánchez showed up to Citi Field Wednesday feeling “normal,” according to manager Rob Thomson.

Advertisement

“When I just talked [to Sánchez], he feels good,” said president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. “I just saw him there. The trainer feels good about it. Now, we’ll wait to see. But right now, what they’re telling me, I feel very comfortable that he looks like he’s OK.”

» READ MORE: ‘Phillies Extra’ Q&A: Farm director Luke Murton on Crawford, Painter, a sleeper to watch, and more

The left-hander was removed from his Tuesday start against the Mets after just two innings. Sánchez had diminished velocity and trouble with his command, and he reported tightness in his left forearm that prompted Thomson to pull him early.

After Sánchez saw the doctor, the Phillies said they did not expect structural damage.

“We did some movement exercises in the training room, the doc checked me out, and that’s how I feel, positive we’re not going to have to be worried about this,” Sánchez said Tuesday through a team interpreter.

Sánchez even wanted to play catch on Wednesday, but the Phillies are having him hold off until Friday. There aren’t currently any plans to schedule an MRI.

Dombrowski said Sánchez had felt “achy” all over his body on Tuesday. One of the reasons the Phillies feel confident he avoided any structural issues was because the feeling wasn’t isolated to just his arm.

» READ MORE: Brandon Marsh is nearly ready for a rehab assignment, Phillies say

“Now, I know most people don’t care if he had a headache, and I’m not saying that, but that’s the reason they don’t really think it’s [serious],” Dombrowski said. “But [the arm] catches your attention. That’s the reason they don’t really think it’s anything major structural at all. But if it bothers him Friday when he’s due to play catch, well, then we can always go back and do an MRI.”

Due to off days on Thursday and Monday, the Phillies can switch around the rotation to give Sánchez a few days of extra rest if necessary, without putting him on the injured list.

Wilson returns

Utility player Weston Wilson was recalled from the injured list on Wednesday and was in the starting lineup in left field against Mets left-hander David Peterson. To make room for his return to the 26-man roster, Kody Clemens was designated for assignment.

Wilson missed all of spring training with a moderate oblique strain he suffered during cage work in February. He played 10 games on a rehab assignment between low-A Clearwater and triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“I think the most important part was just getting back out on the field, feeling healthy again, getting my legs underneath me, playing a bunch of nine-inning games in a row,” Wilson said. “I feel good.”

» READ MORE: Dave Dombrowski struck gold with Jesús Luzardo. The Phillies’ bullpen is bad enough to undermine that.

Wilson, who had described the oblique injury as a “freak accident” in February, was cautious with his rehab process and didn’t try to rush things. He was warned by other players who have also experienced oblique injuries to make sure he was fully healthy before returning to the diamond.

“I think I also got stronger through rehab, more range of motion,” Wilson said. “There’s all these silver linings when you get injured, you got to look for those. I feel like I’m in great shape and ready to roll.”

Thomson envisions using Wilson to give Alec Bohm a day off at third on occasion, and also plans to use him in left field or at second base against left-handed starters.

Max Kepler is 4-for-20 against left-handed pitching this season, while Bryson Stott is 4-for-21. Stott was on the bench for Edmundo Sosa on Wednesday with Peterson on the mound.

Extra bases

The Phillies have an off day on Thursday. Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.29 ERA) is scheduled to start the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.