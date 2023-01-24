Phillies PA announcer Dan Baker named Most Courageous by Philadelphia Sports Writers

Sitting in a dapper suit with a Phillies pin on the jacket pocket while wearing his 2008 World Series ring, Dan Baker — the team’s iconic public address announcer — reminisced on his experiences behind a microphone at sporting events.

“And in this corner, he weighs 265 pounds ... from Abruzzo, Italy, the heavyweight champion of the world — Bruno Sammartino.” Baker reenacted that introduction from when he was a backup wrestling color announcer with Buddy Wagner on Channel 48.

Baker told this tale, along with others — like handling the PA for the Army-Navy game and broadcasting college basketball — in a press conference Monday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Cherry Hill, where he was honored with the Most Courageous award at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association’s annual awards dinner.

“A lot of organizations like this have gone out of business,” said Baker, 76, who was recognized for persevering through an ongoing battle with cancer. “Philadelphia Sports Writers are still here. I’m proud to announce for the Phillies for all of these years. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

With nearly a half-century as the Phillies’ PA man, Baker has still got it, and he hopes to continue lending his voice to their games for another 10 years.

“If God blesses me with great health and the Phillies will have me,” he added.

In 2020, Baker was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. He has undergone 24 surgeries and 30 radiation treatments since a tumor was found in his right maxillary sinus. During that period, Baker constantly asked the surgeons at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, “How soon will I be able to get back?”

He was absent for the Phillies’ 2020 season but returned in 2021 and was on hand for the World Series run last year. Baker is still continuing his rehabilitation and recovery from cancer, which affected his vision and speech, but doctors and friends have said he has made miraculous improvements.

» READ MORE: After a half-century in the booth, Dan Baker still lending his voice to the Phillies

“Dan continues his rehabilitation, which does not hinder him from fulfilling his obligations with professionalism, as he always has,” wrote longtime friend and PSWA member Roger Hendler in a release. “His determination and zest are amazing to witness.”

On stage with Baker at Monday’s event, who were also being honored with awards, was Phillies manager Rob Thomson and third baseman Alec Bohm. In the audience were family and some of the doctors who helped Baker during his treatment.

Baker has been with the Phillies since 1972, their second season at Veterans Stadium. He has been the longest-tenured PA voice in Major League Baseball since the New York Yankees’ Bob Sheppard retired in 2009.

He’s been a part of six of the Phillies’ eight World Series appearances. He has considered his tenure with the team a privilege. This year, Baker used one word to summarize being back at Citizens Bank Park: grateful.

“You can feel sorry for yourself in this situation. I just feel so fortunate,” Baker said. “I mean, frankly, if that had been it for me a couple of years ago, I would say to God, ‘Thank you.’”

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Mount Ephraim, the Audubon High School graduate was 25 when he started as a PA announcer. In addition to his work with the Phillies, Baker was the Eagles’ PA announcer from 1985 to 2014 and a radio broadcaster for Drexel men’s basketball from 1997 to 2012.

As a longtime Phillies fan, though, Baker said there’s nothing that compares to the feeling he gets when he walks into the ballpark.

“It’s brought me such enjoyment,” he said. “I’ve been able to share it with my family. I’ve met my wife with the Phillies. ... Both of our children worked with the Phillies during their college years, so they’ve been so good to me.”