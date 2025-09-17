David Robertson’s career comes full circle as he threw the final pitch to clinch the NL East

LOS ANGELES — The last time the Phillies had a celebration like the one Monday night at Dodger Stadium was in October 2008.

It’s well-known how that story ended, with a parade down Broad Street after the Phillies’ second World Series title. Along the way, they knocked off the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, and the champagne started to flow in the visitors’ clubhouse.

That happened to be the same year that David Robertson made his major league debut with the Yankees. Robertson was 23 at the time, and only just beginning a career that would take him to the center of the Phillies’ next Dodger Stadium celebration, 17 years later.

“Look around here. It’s a fun group,” Robertson said Monday night, gesturing to the throng of Phillies players puffing from cigars and chugging out of a beer funnel. “I know we’re celebrating tonight, but it’s almost like a celebration every night when we win.”

Robertson remained a free agent for most of this season, until the Phillies signed him in July to bolster a bullpen that at the time had a 4.33 ERA, eighth-worst in the majors. Dave Dombrowski brought back 40-year-old Robertson for a third stint with the Phillies, a move that proved to be the first step in his overhaul of the relief corps.

Following the addition of closer Jhoan Duran, the bullpen that was once a major concern in the first half has now become a strength.

But that first step, the midyear addition of Robertson, came with other considerations beneath the surface.

The Phillies are paying Robertson approximately $6 million of a prorated $16 million, one-year deal. But the signing also costs them an additional 110% tax penalty for carrying a payroll in excess of the fourth luxury tax threshold.

» READ MORE: ‘Phillies Extra’ Q&A: Brad Lidge on the impact of Jhoan Duran, today’s closer entrances, and more

For Phillies owner John Middleton, it was a no-brainer.

“I say, Dave, there’s no prospects we’re giving up,” Middleton said. “There’s no draft picks. Of course we’re going to do it. Money’s easy. That’s the easy part.”

And so it had been Robertson who threw the pitch to clinch the National League East on Monday. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning against the Dodgers, stranding the tying run at third base by getting Max Muncy to ground out.

“Experience,” said manager Rob Thomson. “His heart rate doesn’t change. The moment isn’t too big for him. He just bears down. And you got a guy behind the plate, and his heartbeat doesn’t change either. So good combination.”

The Phillies had turned to 40-year-old Robertson in the 10th after their closer blew a save in the ninth. Duran shook off catcher J.T. Realmuto on a 0-2 count to Andy Pages, and then hung a curveball that resulted in the first homer he’s given up since July 22.

Robertson bailed out his teammate an inning later. And the next night, when Robertson gave up Shohei Ohtani’s 50th homer of the season and had to be lifted for Tanner Banks, who let another run score, Duran returned the favor. He tossed a 1-2-3 ninth against the Dodgers to push the Phillies closer towards their next goal of a first round-bye.

Over their current streak of six straight series wins, the Phillies offense has been passing the baton and picking each other up. The bullpen has been doing the same.

“It’s a great group of guys,” Robertson said. “This group that Dombrowski has put together is unbelievable. The deadline pickups. The core group that has been here for a while. I hope it stays together for a while, because this is a fun place to play and this is where I want to be.”