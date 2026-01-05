Phillies hire Don Mattingly as bench coach

The Phillies landed their ideal candidate for their bench coach opening, officially reaching an agreement with Don Mattingly, the team announced Monday.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said at the winter meetings in December the club had “mutual interest” with the baseball lifer for their bench coach position. It had been vacated after Mike Calitri was moved to the role of major league field coordinator following the end of last season.

The Phillies hoped to bring in a veteran voice to manager Rob Thomson’s staff. Mattingly, 64, has spent over four decades in baseball as a player, coach, and manager. He managed the Dodgers from 2011-15 and the Marlins from 2016-22. Mattingly coincided with Thomson and hitting coach Kevin Long in the Yankees organization.

Mattingly also has family ties to the Phillies organization, as the father of general manager Preston Mattingly.

“I think it’s a perfect fit for a ballclub and just his intelligence and presence and experience,” Thomson said in December.

Mattingly reached the World Series for the first time in his baseball career in 2025 as the Toronto Blue Jays’ bench coach. He stepped down from the role, which he had held since 2023, following Toronto’s Game 7 loss to the Dodgers.