Phillies find a new way to get Edmundo Sosa into the lineup: Start him in left field

ATLANTA — For the first time in his major league career, Edmundo Sosa had an outfield position after his name on the lineup card on Tuesday.

The Phillies’ utility infielder started in left field in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves with left-hander Chris Sale on the mound, marking the first outfield start of his career. Sosa, who is hitting .550 in six games this season, slotted in for Max Kepler.

Sosa previously appeared in the outfield for a total of 6⅓ innings as a defensive substitution. Most recently, he made two putouts in center field against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

“I’m going to be playing my game and playing like myself, giving 100% effort and just trying to get a win for the team in whatever they need me to do,” Sosa said recently through a team interpreter. “We’ve got to keep working hard, and we’ve got to keep trusting our ability to go out and perform in the best way.”

The Phillies have hoped Sosa would become a viable right-handed bench option for their lefty-heavy outfield. He focused on developing that part of his game during spring training and made several starts in the outfield in Grapefruit League action. Before this year, he didn’t even own an outfield glove, and had to borrow one from a teammate on the rare occasion he was subbed in.

Manager Rob Thomson said he thinks Sosa grades as an “average” outfielder, but added that it is difficult to judge his limited experience.

“It’s tough to grade out outfielders in Florida during spring training, because the sun and the wind and the high sky, it’s difficult,” Thomson said.

Tuesday’s start also marked Sosa’s first time playing in the outfield at night. Spring training is exclusively day games and his appearance on Saturday came in the late afternoon. Night games have different factors for outfielders to consider because of the lights.

Rehab updates

Weston Wilson (oblique strain, left side) began a rehab assignment on Tuesday, starting in left field for single-A Clearwater. He is scheduled to play seven innings at second base on Wednesday.

“We’ll build him up, because he didn’t have any spring training,” Thomson said.

Position players can spend a maximum of 20 days on a rehab assignment, while pitchers have a maximum of 30 days. Once Wilson is ready to return, he has one minor league option remaining.

Ranger Suárez (lower back stiffness) was initially scheduled to throw a simulated game on Thursday but has been progressing well, so he will instead make a rehab start for the Threshers that day. Thomson said Suárez will likely throw three innings, depending on his pitch count.

Extra bases

Phillies prospect Griff McGarry was named Eastern League pitcher of the week on Monday. McGarry threw four perfect innings for double-A Reading on Sunday, striking out eight. It marked his first start since 2023, as McGarry was exclusively used in a bullpen role in triple A in last season. … The Phillies are targeting 35 pitches over two innings for Andrew Painter’s outing in single A on Friday. … Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Braves righty Grant Holmes (0-1, 7.20).