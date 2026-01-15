Skip to content
Phillies

Phillies sign center fielder Francisco Renteria, a top international prospect, with a $4 million bonus

Renteria, 17, ranked the No. 3 international prospect in 2026 by MLBPipeline, is known for his raw power and speed. His bonus is the highest for a Phillies international amateur signing since 2015.

The Phillies logo at section 108 seat 32 is shown at Citizens Bank Park.
The international signing period opened Thursday, and the Phillies officially signed one of the top-ranked prospects in this year’s class.

Venezuelan center fielder Francisco Renteria, ranked the No. 3 international prospect in 2026 by MLBPipeline, signed with the Phillies for a $4 million bonus, according to Baseball America.

The 17-year-old Renteria’s biggest tool is his raw power, while he also has speed and athleticism. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he has experience playing against older opponents in Venezuelan Professional Baseball League. Last month, he put on a show at a Venezuelan home run derby with 18 homers.

Renteria’s bonus is the second-highest for an international prospect in the 2026 class. It is also the highest for a Phillies international amateur signing since 2015, when Dominican outfielder Jhailyn Ortiz signed for $4 million.

Ortiz was ranked the Phillies’ No. 18 prospect in 2020, though he did not reach the majors. He ascended to triple A in 2023 but became a free agent after the season and has since played in independent leagues.

Aroon Escobar is the highest-ranked international signee prospect in the Phillies system. The second baseman signed out of Venezuela in 2022 for $450,000 and is ranked the Phillies’ No. 5 prospect by MLBPipeline.