WASHINGTON -- The finish to Gabe Kapler’s second season as Phillies manager has felt similar to Year No. 1 as the Phillies were eliminated Tuesday from the postseason following a woeful final stretch that was reminiscent of the collapse they suffered in 2018.
The Phillies, Kapler said, are feeling “some sting.” And it’s now fair to wonder how the front office - especially owner John Middleton -- feel about Kapler returning in 2020 for the final year of his three-year contract.
“Look, I’m going to manage this club as long as I can,” Kapler said. “Because I think I give us a great chance to win and I think because I care deeply about the success of this franchise.”
The Phillies have lost 12 of their 22 games this month. They invested nearly a half-billion dollars into their roster this offseason, but are in danger of finishing with a losing record for the second-straight season. Kapler entered the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader with a .500 career record (159-159) as Phillies manager. The Phillies entered June with a three-game lead atop the National League East, but were buried in the division race by the middle of July.
“There’s going to be plenty of opportunity to reflect,” Kapler said. “I love this organization. I love this team specifically. I love working for this front office. I love working for this ownership group.”
General manager Matt Klentak was asked last week if Kapler would return in 2020. The Phillies were still alive in the wild-card race and Klentak said he would talk about 2020 after the season ended. He said the team had an up-and-down season but Kapler was “doing a very good job.” He praised Kapler and his staff for the team’s improvement in areas like baserunning and infield defense. But that might not be what Kapler is judged on after the season ends on Sunday.
“Winning is what matters,” Klentak said. “For his job, for my job, for anybody in this game. That’s the cold-hard truth. I know that. We all know that.”