General manager Matt Klentak was asked last week if Kapler would return in 2020. The Phillies were still alive in the wild-card race and Klentak said he would talk about 2020 after the season ended. He said the team had an up-and-down season but Kapler was “doing a very good job.” He praised Kapler and his staff for the team’s improvement in areas like baserunning and infield defense. But that might not be what Kapler is judged on after the season ends on Sunday.