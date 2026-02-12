Injury slows Gabriel Rincones Jr.; Otto Kemp ‘for sure’ can be platoon LF; Andrew Painter has no limitations

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies’ first full-squad workout isn’t until Monday, but many position players have already reported and have been filtering in and out of the BayCare Ballpark clubhouse.

Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott, Otto Kemp, Johan Rojas, Aidan Miller, and Justin Crawford are among the position players already at the Phillies facilities in Clearwater.

So is outfield prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr., though he will start the spring a bit behind, as he is dealing with left knee soreness. Rincones, who will turn 25 next month, is still able to hit and throw, but the Phillies are taking it slow.

“I think you will see him in games, probably towards the middle of the schedule,” said manager Rob Thomson.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski mentioned Rincones this offseason as a player the Phillies like “a lot.” Rincones hit 18 home runs in 119 triple-A games last season.

During catchers’ batting practice on Thursday, Kemp was in left field shagging fly balls alongside Marsh. Kemp will also get infield work at third, second, and first base this spring.

Kemp learned the outfield on the fly last year after he was called up to the major leagues, and posted -1 outs above average at the position. Thomson is confident that with a full spring of work, Kemp will develop into a serviceable platoon left fielder with Marsh.

“I’m positive he can be a platoon outfielder, for sure,” Thomson said. “He’s a baseball player. He is. He figures it out and part of that is that he’s not scared of anything. If I asked him to go play center field, or go behind the plate and catch, he probably would. Not that I’d ask him, but he just goes out and plays a game. He’s got great aptitude. So he learns very quickly.”

Also in the mix for the platoon spot with Marsh is Rojas and Bryan De La Cruz, a nonroster invite to spring training. Rojas is coming off a strong showing in the Dominican Winter League, where he slashed .302/.377/.395 in 34 games.

“Controlling the strike zone is always a big thing for [Rojas], and using the short game is a big thing for him, and using the field,” Thomson said. “I think he’s improved over the winter, and it’ll be good to see him in here, see what he can do.”

Normal spring for Painter

Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter will be under no limitations this spring as he competes for a spot in the Phillies’ rotation. He is set to appear in Grapefruit League games for the first time since prior to his UCL injury and subsequent Tommy John elbow surgery in 2023.

“I’m sure he’s excited. It’s really the first full year where he’s completely healthy, and where he’s got everything back,” Thomson said. “And when I’m talking about everything, I’m talking about stuff, combined with command and control. So I think he’s really excited. I would think so. I’m excited for him, because I’m thinking he’s really going to be a big piece for us.”

Extra bases

The Phillies players who are planning to participate in the World Baseball Classic are set to leave camp on March 1, though some may stay longer before joining their federations to get as many starts as possible. ... Miller took grounders at shortstop Thursday with Stott at second. Miller will also get reps at third base this spring. ... The Phillies are scheduled to start live at-bats on Friday.