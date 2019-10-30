And not at all impressed with Zack Greinke who has not won a game in the playoffs, while allowing 11 earned runs and 22 hits in just 18 innings. That’s OVER a hit per inning and a BLOATED 5.50 ERA. So, gonna try the same prop again, and take the Nationals to score first and the Astros to win at 6-1. They dropped the odds from 8-1 because they knew that Double V was gonna hit ‘em with both hands. Once the game starts, I’ll be on my phone apps to see who has the best price on the Nats buyback, if they score first.