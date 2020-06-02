Eight days after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, the Phillies and star Bryce Harper weighed in separately on the issue of systemic racism in the United States.

In a late-night Instagram post Monday, Harper shared a photo of himself on one knee in front of a black child before a game at Citizens Bank Park last season. He added a 272-word statement that read, in part, “I will never know what it is like to be an African-American man, woman, or child. The one thing I do know is I will always stand with them and for them.”

I’ve been trying to come up with words for this post. Trying to write the right things and trying to get my mind and heart wrapped around this. I grew up on the East Side of Las Vegas around many different cultures knowing one thing — My parents taught me to love everyone equally, regardless of the color of their skin, where they came from, young or old. Our Heavenly Father made us this way, as unique individuals, so we would all come together and do everything we could to get back to him one day. To love one another, to build each other up, to root for one another, and to be ONE with each other. I will never know what it is like to be an African American man, woman, or child. The one thing I do know is I will always stand with them and for them. I will always be there when they need me. I will always have their backs, knowing they have always had mine. I will love my brothers and sisters and will teach my son to love all as well. To the Floyd family, and to all the other families that have experienced trauma, loss of life, inequality, racism, and hatred - I am so sorry for that. This world that we live in should have no room for it. We as Americans have to come together and stop this in all walks of life. I will listen, speak up, love, stand, and act for what I believe is right. I will never stop!! I love you all my brothers and sisters! We are ONE!✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

The Phillies released a statement via their social media channels Tuesday in which they pledged to "stand in solidarity with all who have peacefully protested for change." The team also noted its role in "addressing the systemic failures that have led to this difficult point."

"It is imperative that we join together to overturn discrimination and inequality based on race that tears at our nation's fabric," the statement continued.

The Phillies’ response came one day after commissioner Rob Manfred issued an internal memo to all team employees — but not a public statement — that noted Major League Baseball has “zero tolerance for racism and the racial injustice that, unfortunately, has been and continues to be prevalent in America.”

Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen was among the first MLB players to respond publicly to Floyd’s death. In a May 27 tweet, the former MVP and five-time All-Star wrote, “I feel for #GeorgeFloyd. He should be alive. I don’t want pity. I want change.”

McCutchen expanded on those thoughts by co-writing an op-ed in USA Today with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, retired NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis. The piece outlined the need to reform law enforcement in America through greater accountability for police.