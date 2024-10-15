Bryce Harper is among four Gold Glove finalists for the Phillies

Four Phillies have been named National League Gold Glove finalists at their positions in voting by Major League Baseball managers and coaches: Zack Wheeler (pitcher), Brandon Marsh (left field), Bryson Stott (second base), and Bryce Harper (first base).

In his first full season as a first baseman, Harper recorded eight outs above average, putting him in the 93rd percentile in MLB.

“I thought he was fantastic at first base, I really did, for a guy that’s never played there before,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday. “Everybody thinks we just throw somebody at first base. It’s not that easy. … He really has quite a baseball mind to be able to take to that as quickly as he has.”

Wheeler is the reigning Gold Glove winner among NL pitchers after he became the first Phillies pitcher to win the award since Steve Carlton in 1981.

Stott, Marsh, and Harper have never won a Gold Glove. Winners will be announced on Nov. 3.