“Since I’ve been here, if he’s giving up damage, it’s, ‘I can’t wait to have the ball back. I want to pitch tomorrow night; please give me that opportunity again.’ It’s kind of what you ask for in any player,” Kapler said. “A player makes an error, the mentality is, ‘I want the ball hit to me.’ You struggle in eight consecutive bad at-bats, you can’t wait to get up there for your next at-bat. I think that’s what separates successful major-leaguers long term from guys who can kind of stick around for three or four years.”