Cristopher Sánchez receives contract bonus from Phillies after All-Star snub

SAN DIEGO — While Cristopher Sánchez will not officially be a 2025 All-Star, he’s an All-Star in the eyes of the Phillies organization.

The team activated the bonus clause in his contract for an All-Star selection even though he was not named to the roster, Sánchez said Saturday. According to a report by the Athletic, he now earns an additional $50,000.

“Everyone knows I’m an All-Star here,” Sánchez said. “They’ve showed it by supporting me here. All my teammates; the league knows it too.”

Despite a 2.59 ERA — which is better than the 2.96 marker at the half that earned him an appearance in 2024 — Sánchez had not been chosen as an All-Star replacement. It ultimately came down to timing, as Sánchez is lined up to start on Sunday and as a result is unable to pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

But since the league did not give him a symbolic nod, it seemed the rotation schedule was going to cost Sánchez both the title of All-Star and the financial incentive.

The league had contacted manager Rob Thomson and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, inviting Sánchez to be an All-Star but only if he could pitch in Tuesday’s game. The Phillies declined to change their pitching schedule, but opted to trigger the All-Star bonus in Sánchez’s contract instead.

“Personally, I did not [receive a call], but Dave and Thoms, they did receive a call about it, and they handled it in the best way possible,” Sánchez said Saturday through a team interpreter. “And my teammates and my team are showing support on this.”

He added that he would have wanted to participate if schedules allowed for it.

“Any other scenario and I’m not pitching [Sunday], I think I would be going to the All-Star game,” Sánchez said.

Zack Wheeler was named an All-Star by a player vote, but opted out of participating in order to prioritize his health for the second half of the season. Ranger Suárez also received a call to be an All-Star replacement earlier this week, but declined it in favor of resting.

Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber will be the Phillies’ only representative in Atlanta next week.

“I was hoping that Sánchy or Ranger or someone would be added, but I know that Sánchez is throwing Sunday,” Schwarber said. “For me, if they’re good enough, then name them an All-Star. And if they can’t pitch, they can’t pitch.

“But same thing there with Trea [Turner], where he’s been arguably, probably the best shortstop in the National League right now. So it’s unfortunate; I wish my teammates were there. We know what we have, and I think that we’re grateful for what we have.”

Sánchez said he appreciates the support he’s received from his teammates.

“It just means a lot, and that’s why I love everybody here,” he said. “I love everyone on this team. We’re one.”

Aaron Nola (rib) threw a 41-pitch bullpen session Saturday at the Phillies facilities in Clearwater, Fla. He is scheduled to throw another on Tuesday and will rejoin the team to continue his rehab following the All-Star break. … Sánchez (7-2, 2.59 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta (9-2, 3.07).