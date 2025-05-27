Howie Roseman will throw out the first pitch tonight — on the anniversary of one of the worst ever

Sure, Howie Roseman knows a thing — or two — about building a Super Bowl team and finding the right food spots in the city. But can the architect of two championship teams find home plate on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park?

Before the Phillies kick off their six-game homestand with a series against their division rival, the Atlanta Braves, the Eagles general manager will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Of course, it happens to be taking place on the anniversary of one of the worst first pitches in MLB history.

In 2014, Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, approached the mound at Citi Field and delivered a ball that never quite found its way to home plate. The New York-raised rapper missed the mitt by more than just a lil bit — and over a decade later, we still have at least 21 questions for the Mets fan. Like, were you in da club the night before? Let us know.

Hopefully, Roseman can put on a better performance as he joins Saquon Barkley, Brandon Graham, Dallas Goedert, A.J. Brown and Nick Sirianni as members of the Super Bowl championship team to have thrown out the first pitch at a Phillies game.

All Roseman has to do is throw a straight ball and he’s already done a better job than both 50 Cent and Eagles tight end Goedert.

The two-time Super Bowl champion general manager will also be joined by Guy Gaudreau, on behalf of the Gaudreau family. He’ll be throwing a ceremonial first pitch in honor of the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K taking place on May 31 in South Jersey. It’s been about nine months since former NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding bikes near their family’s home in Salem County, N.J.