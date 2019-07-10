Jake Arrieta will remain in the Phillies starting rotation. Gabe Kapler said Wednesday morning that Arrieta will continue to try to pitch with a bone spur in his right elbow.
Arrieta first revealed the injury last Saturday after he was roughed up by the Mets in his final start of the first half. He entered the all-star break with a 6.63 ERA in his last seven starts. He has not pitched past the sixth inning since Memorial Day.
Kapler said on his weekly appearance on the WIP-FM morning show that Arrieta would have tests this week on his elbow, but the best indication will be how he feels in his next start this weekend against Washington. The Phillies open a pivotal three-game series on Friday against the Nationals before hosting the Dodgers for four games at Citizens Bank Park.
“For me he has been effective. He’s shown spurts of being effective. I can tell when he gets to the 80-90 pitch mark, he really starts to feel it and he loses some control,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said this week at the All-Star Game. “He’s had multiple starts where he’s gone five, six innings, one run and then kind of imploded the last inning because he loses feel for the baseball a little bit. I’ve known his elbow has been hurting a little longer than most so it’s tough to see. He’s been effective but he can’t quite finish the way he should be able to. In his last start you could tell he had no feel for the baseball at all so I’m not sure it’s getting any better.”
“I know Jake and if there’s a way he can pitch through it he’s going to try,” Realmuto said this week at the All-Star Game.