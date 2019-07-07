NEW YORK — Jake Arrieta has informed the Phillies that he suspects he has a bone spur in his right elbow, a source confirmed Sunday morning, but to this point said he believes he can pitch with it and have surgery in the offseason.
It’s unclear whether the veteran pitcher’s recent struggles — in particular Saturday night’s six-run, 11-hit dud in which he hit three batters with change-ups — have altered his outlook.
The Phillies were aware of Arrieta’s situation prior to Saturday night, according to the source. Last year, the veteran pitcher concealed a knee injury that ultimately required minor surgery in January.
Arrieta, who alluded to an injury but refused to offer specifics after Saturday night’s 6-5 loss to the New York Mets, has allowed 29 runs on 53 hits in 38 innings over his last seven starts. He has a 6.63 ERA over that span and a 4.67 mark in 18 starts overall that ranks 40th among 43 National League pitchers with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title.
It’s unclear how much the possibility of bone spurs has impacted his performance.
“I labored physically," Arrieta said cryptically after blowing early 3-1 and 4-2 leads and giving up a three-run double to Mets backup catcher Tomas Nido that put the Phillies in a 6-4 hole. “I wasn’t able to put the ball where I wanted to. It’s been that way for a few weeks. Just physically not in a great spot.”
Asked directly if he was injured, Arrieta paused for several seconds and let out a deep sigh.
“Overall I feel all right,” he said. "But we’ll see. We’ll see in the next couple of days.”
Fox Sports/The Athletic reported first that Arrieta believes he has a bone spur.