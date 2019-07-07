Arrieta, who alluded to an injury but refused to offer specifics after Saturday night’s 6-5 loss to the New York Mets, has allowed 29 runs on 53 hits in 38 innings over his last seven starts. He has a 6.63 ERA over that span and a 4.67 mark in 18 starts overall that ranks 40th among 43 National League pitchers with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title.