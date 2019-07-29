The Phillies will now have to decide how Vargas fits into the rotation, which likely means that either Vince Velasquez or Zach Eflin will be shuffled out to make room. Velasquez has already pitched in the bullpen this season, but he pitched well in his last start. Eflin was roughed up on Saturday and has a 10.46 ERA in his last six starts. One of them will be bumped for Vargas.