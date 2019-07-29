Klentak said earlier this season that the Phillies would check into a player’s personality before adding them to their club. They learned their lesson last season, he said, by adding veterans during the season that did not mesh. It was worth wondering what type of research the Phillies did into Vargas after he cursed off News Day’s Tim Healey in the clubhouse at Wrigley Field, threatened to knock him out, and then had to be held back from him. A few minutes earlier, Healey had been cursed at by Mets manager Mickey Callaway after Healey told the manager “I’ll see you tomorrow.” A day later, Vargas said it was “unfortunate for all parties” and an “unfortunate distraction.”